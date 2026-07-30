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Enel H1 Profit Rises

July 30, 2026 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enel S.p.A. (ENEL.MI, ENL.DE) on Thursday reported an increase in profit for the first half of 2026, driven largely by strong performance in Spain and Latin America, which more than offset lower margins in Italy. The utility expects full-year earnings per share to be at the upper end of its guidance range.

First-half group net income increased 9.2% to 3.74 billion euros from 3.43 billion euros a year earlier. Group net ordinary income rose 2.8% to 3.93 billion euros, while ordinary earnings per share increased to 0.40 euros from 0.38 euros.

Revenue edged up 0.3% to 40.92 billion euros from 40.82 billion euros a year earlier. Ordinary EBITDA increased 3.2% to 11.84 billion euros, while EBIT rose 7.2% to 7.72 billion euros.

For full-year 2026, Enel reaffirmed guidance for ordinary EBITDA of 23.1 billion euros to 23.6 billion euros and group net ordinary income of 7.1 billion euros to 7.3 billion euros. The company expects ordinary earnings per share of around 0.74 euros, at the upper end of its guidance range.

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