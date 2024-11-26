News & Insights

Stocks

Enel Chile initiated with a Buy at Citi

November 26, 2024 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi initiated coverage of Enel Chile (ENIC) with a Buy rating and CLP 62 price target The firm says high levels of hydro generation thanks to stored energy in dams will keep easing pressure on spot prices, reducing spot purchase costs, resulting in an improved margin EBITDA for the company. Enel Chile’s stable cash generation provides room for future renewable projects and its 8.5% dividend yield is attractive relative to peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ENIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.