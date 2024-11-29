News & Insights

Stocks

Eneco Energy Granted Extension to Exit Watch-List

November 29, 2024 — 12:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eneco Energy (SG:R14) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eneco Energy Limited has secured a crucial extension from the Singapore Exchange to comply with listing requirements and exit its watch-list status by December 2025. This development may enhance investor confidence as the company works to meet the necessary conditions and stabilize its financial standing.

For further insights into SG:R14 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.