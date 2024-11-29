Eneco Energy Granted Extension to Exit Watch-List

Eneco Energy (SG:R14) has released an update.

Eneco Energy Limited has secured a crucial extension from the Singapore Exchange to comply with listing requirements and exit its watch-list status by December 2025. This development may enhance investor confidence as the company works to meet the necessary conditions and stabilize its financial standing.

