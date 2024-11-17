News & Insights

Enechange Ltd. Focuses on Profitability Amid Losses

November 17, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enechange Ltd. (JP:4169) has released an update.

Enechange Ltd. reported a 24.2% year-on-year increase in sales for FY24 Q3, yet still faced financial challenges, including an operating loss of 2,037 million JPY. The company is actively working on improving profitability and strengthening its financial foundation to meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s listing maintenance standards.

