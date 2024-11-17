Enechange Expands EV Charging with Toyota Wallet Integration

Enechange Ltd. (JP:4169) has released an update.

Enechange Ltd. has expanded its EV charging services by integrating with the Toyota Wallet app, significantly increasing access to charging ports across Japan. This collaboration allows users to seamlessly charge their vehicles at over 4,000 locations, enhancing convenience and infrastructure for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle owners. This move supports Enechange’s mission to advance EV adoption and contribute to a decarbonized society.

