Endurance Gold Expands Reliance Project Potential

Endurance Gold Corporation has announced promising assay results from its latest drilling efforts at the Reliance Gold Project, expanding the potential of the Eagle Zone with significant gold findings. The addition of a second drill aims to explore near-surface exposures, furthering the company’s aggressive exploration strategy. This news reflects a strong move to enhance the project’s valuation and investor interest.

