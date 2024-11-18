Endur ASA Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Endur ASA (DE:4ZT0) has released an update.

Endur ASA has continued its share buyback program, acquiring 8,449 shares at an average price of NOK 59.18 per share, bringing the total shares repurchased to 395,425. This program, set to conclude by February 2026, aims to enhance shareholder value by repurchasing up to NOK 50 million worth of shares. Following these transactions, the company now holds 201,789 shares, representing 0.55% of its share capital.

