Endúr ASA Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

Endur ASA (DE:4ZT0) has released an update.
Endúr ASA has been actively engaging in a share buy-back program, purchasing a total of 399,076 shares as part of its plan to acquire up to 1,629,741 shares by February 2026. The company recently bought 3,651 shares at a price of NOK 62.8499 each, bringing their total ownership to 205,440 shares, which is 0.56% of the company’s share capital. This strategic move reflects Endúr ASA’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
