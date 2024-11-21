Endeavour Silver’s Share Offering Raises $72.8 Million

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) has released an update.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is selling 15,825,000 common shares at $4.60 each, raising approximately $72.8 million. Underwriters, including BMO Nesbitt Burns and CIBC World Markets, have the option to purchase an additional 1,582,500 shares for market stabilization. The offering is conducted under both Canadian and U.S. securities regulations.

