News & Insights

Stocks

Endeavour Silver resumed with a Buy at TD Securities

November 28, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Securities resumed coverage of Endeavour Silver (EXK) with a Buy rating and C$7.50 price target following a period of restriction after the close of a $72.8M bought deal equity financing. The financing will serve to shore up the balance sheet as Endeavour advances its 100% owned silver-lead-zinc Pitarrilla project, located in northern Mexico, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.