Endeavour Silver resumed with a Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities resumed coverage of Endeavour Silver (EXK) with a Buy rating and C$7.50 price target following a period of restriction after the close of a $72.8M bought deal equity financing. The financing will serve to shore up the balance sheet as Endeavour advances its 100% owned silver-lead-zinc Pitarrilla project, located in northern Mexico, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

