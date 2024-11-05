Endeavour Silver reports Q3 adjusted EPS 1c, consensus 0c

Reports Q3 revenue $53.4M vs. $49.43M last year. Reports Q3 production of 874,717 silver ounces and 9,290 gold oz, for silver equivalent production of 1.6 million oz. “Q3 2024 presented its share of challenges as the company operated at reduced capacity due to the trunnion failure at the Guanacevi mine,” said CEO Dan Dickson. “While we are eager to return to full production at Guanacevi, we are most excited to be in the final sprint towards commissioning at the Terronera project, which promises to be a transformative milestone for the company.”

