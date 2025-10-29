Endeavour Silver (EXK) Price Target Increased by 23.60% to 9.70

The average one-year price target for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) has been revised to $9.70 / share. This is an increase of 23.60% from the prior estimate of $7.85 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.77 to a high of $14.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.33% from the latest reported closing price of $8.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Silver. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXK is 0.25%, an increase of 35.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.50% to 159,804K shares. The put/call ratio of EXK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 18,826K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,153K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 13,982K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,294K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 13,982K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,294K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 10,557K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,334K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 10.06% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 8,832K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,421K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 3.40% over the last quarter.

