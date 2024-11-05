Endeavour Mining Updates on Total Voting Rights

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining plc has announced its total voting rights, updating investors and market participants on its share capital structure as of October 31, 2024. The company reported 244,221,221 voting rights, which can be used by shareholders to assess their interests under the UK FCA’s rules. This update is crucial for stakeholders tracking Endeavour’s stock activity on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges.

