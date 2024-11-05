News & Insights

Stocks

Endeavour Mining Updates on Total Voting Rights

November 05, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining plc has announced its total voting rights, updating investors and market participants on its share capital structure as of October 31, 2024. The company reported 244,221,221 voting rights, which can be used by shareholders to assess their interests under the UK FCA’s rules. This update is crucial for stakeholders tracking Endeavour’s stock activity on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges.

For further insights into TSE:EDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.