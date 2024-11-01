News & Insights

Stocks

Endeavour Mining Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 01, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining has repurchased 13,900 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with prices ranging from 1,709 to 1,735 GBp. This move leaves the company with 244,257,321 shares in circulation, which shareholders can use to assess their voting interests. The buy-back reflects Endeavour’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

For further insights into TSE:EDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.