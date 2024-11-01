Endeavour Mining Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining has repurchased 13,900 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with prices ranging from 1,709 to 1,735 GBp. This move leaves the company with 244,257,321 shares in circulation, which shareholders can use to assess their voting interests. The buy-back reflects Endeavour’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

