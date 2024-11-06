Endeavour Group Strengthens Board with New Directors

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Group Ltd has bolstered its board with the appointment of Penny Winn and Peter Hardy as Non-executive Directors, enhancing its leadership with their extensive experience in retail, liquor, and hotel operations. Penny brings her deep knowledge from her tenure in major Australian companies, while Peter contributes his vast expertise in hotel and gaming sectors from his roles at ALH and Woolworths. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Endeavour’s board diversity and drive future growth.

