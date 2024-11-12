News & Insights

Endeavour Group Reports Resilient Performance Amid Challenges

November 12, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Group Ltd, a leading player in Australia’s drinks retail and hotel sectors, delivered resilient performance amidst challenging economic conditions in fiscal 2024. The company reported a 3.6% increase in sales but faced a slight dip in net profit due to rising finance costs. Despite not meeting financial expectations, Endeavour maintained its dividend payout and achieved market share growth, particularly in retail.

