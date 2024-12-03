Endeavour Group Director Expands Holdings with Incentive Rights

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Stephen James Donohue, a director at Endeavour Group Limited, has increased his holdings by acquiring 561,428 F25 Long-Term Incentive Performance Rights and 60,827 F24 Short-Term Incentive Share Rights. The Performance Rights, valued initially at $2,842,622, are part of the Endeavour Incentive Share Plan and are subject to performance conditions over a three-year period. This move highlights Endeavour’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with long-term company performance.

