Encres Dubuit Restructures with Strategic Asset Sales

Encres Dubuit SA (FR:ALDUB) has released an update.

Encres Dubuit has sold two buildings in Brazil and the United States as part of a restructuring strategy to enhance operational efficiency and focus on strategic markets. This move allows the company to allocate more resources to its key markets in Europe and Asia, supporting growth initiatives and increasing global competitiveness.

