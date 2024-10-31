News & Insights

Encres Dubuit Restructures with Strategic Asset Sales

October 31, 2024 — 12:34 pm EDT

Encres Dubuit SA (FR:ALDUB) has released an update.

Encres Dubuit has sold two buildings in Brazil and the United States as part of a restructuring strategy to enhance operational efficiency and focus on strategic markets. This move allows the company to allocate more resources to its key markets in Europe and Asia, supporting growth initiatives and increasing global competitiveness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

