News & Insights

Stocks

Encounter Resources Completes $15M Share Placement Boost

December 05, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Encounter Resources Limited has successfully raised $15 million through a share placement priced at $0.35 per share, issuing over 42 million new shares. Existing shareholders are also offered a chance to purchase additional shares at the same price through a Share Purchase Plan, aiming to raise an additional $3 million. This financial maneuver supports Encounter’s ambitious exploration projects in copper and critical minerals across Australia.

For further insights into AU:ENR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.