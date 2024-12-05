Encounter Resources Completes $15M Share Placement Boost

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.

Encounter Resources Limited has successfully raised $15 million through a share placement priced at $0.35 per share, issuing over 42 million new shares. Existing shareholders are also offered a chance to purchase additional shares at the same price through a Share Purchase Plan, aiming to raise an additional $3 million. This financial maneuver supports Encounter’s ambitious exploration projects in copper and critical minerals across Australia.

