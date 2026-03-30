Encore Energy Stock Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Encore Energy Corp, the RSI reading has hit 29.1 — by comparison, the universe of metals and mining stocks covered by Metals Channel currently has an average RSI of 38.5, the RSI of Spot Gold is at 10.5, and the RSI of Spot Silver is presently 15.4. A bullish investor could look at EU's 29.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EU's low point in its 52 week range is $1.01 per share, with $4.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1.69. Encore Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day.
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