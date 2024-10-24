EnCore Energy expands uranium production at Alta Mesa plant

enCore Energy (EU) provided an update on the production ramp up at its South Texas Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery Uranium Central Processing Plant and Wellfield. The company is now nearing flow capacity at the first of Alta Mesa CPP’s three ion exchange circuits. The three IX circuits can provide dissolved uranium in groundwater to the Alta Mesa CPP from multiple wellfields simultaneously. The three IX circuits each have 2,500 gallons per minute capacity. The second IX circuit is planned to commence operation in Q1/25 and the third IX circuit planned to be online by year end of 2025. The Alta Mesa CPP’s three IX circuits have a total flow rate of 7,500 gpm. The next ramp up currently underway, with an estimated completion date of November 2024, will further expand the number of injection and production wells at Wellfield 7 and is expected to increase flow rates to the capacity of the first IX circuit. Alta Mesa is enCore’s second producing location and operates under a 70/30 joint venture between enCore Energy and Boss Energy (BQSSF) with enCore Energy as the managing operator.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.