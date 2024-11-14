enCore Energy Boosts Revenue with Uranium Expansion

enCore Energy (TSE:EU) has released an update.

enCore Energy reported a boost in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, driven by increased uranium extraction and sales. The company successfully delivered 530,000 pounds of yellowcake and expanded its operational capacity by commissioning the Alta Mesa processing plant. enCore continues to advance its projects with permits and drilling activities in Texas and Wyoming, positioning itself for future growth in the uranium market.

For further insights into TSE:EU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.