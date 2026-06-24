Encore Capital Trends Point to Tech Gains and Margin Risks Into 2026

Encore Capital Group ECPG is showing how the debt-recovery cycle is shifting. Strong U.S. supply and better collection tools are lifting results, while costs and funding remain pressure points.



The next phase depends on whether technology-driven collection gains can offset legal expense growth, Europe’s slower backdrop and higher interest costs.

How ECPG Reflects a Stronger U.S. Recovery Cycle

Encore’s U.S. business is benefiting from elevated lending activity, near-peak charge-off levels and stable delinquency trends. Those conditions are supporting a steady flow of receivable portfolios.



The U.S. cycle matters because debt buyers need both supply and capital to scale profitably. Encore’s size and funding flexibility help it compete as smaller buyers face regulatory and financing constraints.



The first quarter of 2026 showed that backdrop in action. Midland Credit Management, Encore’s U.S. platform, posted portfolio purchases of $315.8 million, one of its strongest U.S. purchasing quarters.



PRA Group, Inc. PRAA gives investors a direct peer reference because it also acquires and collects nonperforming loans. For both companies, portfolio supply and collection efficiency are central to earnings.

How Encore Capital Uses Tech to Lift Collections

Technology is becoming more than an efficiency project. New tools, digital capabilities and operating innovation are helping Encore reach more consumers and expand its payer base.



That showed up in collections. Global collections rose 19% year over year to a record $718.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, while U.S. collections increased 23% to $556 million.



The company also collected $46 million more than forecast in the quarter. Changes in expected future recoveries were positive by $16.7 million, showing that outperformance is starting to affect future expectations.



Management expects the benefit to shift over time from cash overs to stronger portfolio revenue as Estimated Remaining Collections curves adjust upward. That would make the technology impact more visible in revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECPG’s sales suggests growth of 5.5% for 2026 and 2.7% for 2027.



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Why ECPG Faces a Cost and Margin Test

The same collection environment that supports recoveries can also raise costs. Legal collection activity has increased, and those expenses have been rising faster than overall expenses.



That matters because legal collections can carry a higher fixed and semi-variable cost base. If collection growth slows, the expense structure could weigh on operating leverage and reduce cash efficiency margins.



Encore’s first-quarter cash efficiency margin improved to 60.9% from 58.3% a year earlier. Maintaining that margin profile will require collections growth to stay ahead of cost pressure.



Funding is another test. Borrowings totaled $4.03 billion as of March 31, 2026, and interest expense and other income are projected at about $300 million in 2026.

Why Encore Capital Shows a Split Global Backdrop

Encore’s geographic story is uneven. The United States remains the growth engine, helped by portfolio supply and stable consumer payment behavior.



Cabot, the company’s European business, remains in a slower market. The U.K. faces subdued consumer lending, low delinquencies and robust competition, limiting purchase growth.



Cabot still delivered collections of $161 million in the first quarter, up 7% year over year. The business is focused on cost control and operational execution.



Disciplined capital deployment in Europe protects returns but leaves ECPG more dependent on U.S. conditions. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. FCFS offers a different consumer-finance comparison because its business centers on pawn operations rather than charged-off receivable purchases, giving investors another view of consumer-credit exposure.

How ECPG’s Ratings Frame These Trends

The bottom line is that ECPG enters 2026 with better collection momentum, but margin durability remains the key test. Legal costs, borrowing costs and Europe’s slower backdrop could limit the benefit if U.S. collections cool.



Encore Capital has rallied sharply, with shares up 58.1% year to date. The move reflects stronger collections, favorable U.S. purchasing conditions and improving earnings expectations.



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The ECPG stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). That supports the view that earnings estimate direction remains favorable. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Style Scores add nuance. ECPG has a Value Score of B, which supports the relative value case, but its VGM Score of C is less forceful.



The Growth Score of D and Momentum Score of F suggest investors should watch execution rather than treat the stock as an all-clear growth or momentum play. The central question is whether digital gains can keep outpacing margin and funding headwinds.

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PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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