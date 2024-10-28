News & Insights

Encompass Health Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 28, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

Encompass Health ( (EHC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Encompass Health Corporation, a leading inpatient rehabilitation hospital operator, reported robust third quarter 2024 results, highlighted by an 11.9% increase in revenue driven by 8.8% discharge growth. The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew by 13.4%, reflecting strong operational performance despite challenges such as hurricanes. Encompass Health raised its full-year guidance, underscoring its resilience and commitment to delivering quality care, as it continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. with 165 hospitals in 38 states and Puerto Rico.

