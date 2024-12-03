Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Offers 2025 Guidance and Hikes Dividend

Great news for Enbridge (TSE:ENB) shareholders as the Canadian energy stock and income generator extraordinaire announced its guidance for 2025, and a new dividend payment. The news was welcomed by investors and shares rose as a result.

The latest figures suggest that Enbridge will bring in between $19.4 billion and $20 billion for 2025. That projection is up 9% against the projections from earlier this year. Enbridge bases this projection on “…expected strong utilization across its businesses and contributions from acquisitions and growth projects that entered service in 2024…”

With the financial guidance came news of a raise in the company’s quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend was formerly $0.915 per share. Now it stands at $0.9425, starting on March 1. On an annual basis, that works out to $3.77 per share, or an annual yield of 6.2% based on the current share price.

Activists Are Concerned

In other news, activists remain concerned about Enbridge’s pipeline-related activities. A media report noted that Enbridge has landed the necessary permits to reroute Line 5 away from the Lake Superior Chippewa Bad River Band’s reservation.

Now, the reroute is running 41 miles down the southern side of the reservation, a move that is also drawing environmental concern. The new route is considered “…a risk to the region’s environmental resources.”

Is Enbridge a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TSE:ENB stock based on four Buys and seven Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 38.3% rally in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:ENB price target of C$62.88 per share implies 2.43% upside potential.

