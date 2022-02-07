Enbridge (ENB) to Develop Carbon Storage Project in Alberta

Enbridge Inc. ENB collaborated with the First Nation Capital Investment Partnership (“FNCIP”) to proceed with the proposed carbon transportation and storage project in Alberta.

The project involves the development of the Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub near Edmonton. It is a move toward clean energy transition as the entire energy industry forges ahead with plans to reduce emissions.

The FNCIP is a partnership established by four Treaty 6 Nations — Alexander First Nation, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Enoch Cree Nation and Paul First Nation. The partnership was formed to seek ownership stakes in major infrastructure projects. Notably, this is the first project agreed to by the FNCIP.

The Open Access hub is being developed as an innovative combination of carbon transportation and storage solutions. It will enable the project partners to lead developing projects that help create a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Once developed, the hub will be one of the largest integrated carbon transportation and storage projects globally. It can prevent close to four million tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions. Enbridge and partners submitted the project for approval to the government of Alberta's request for a full project proposal process.

The open-access carbon storage hub will favor the recently announced carbon capture projects from Capital Power Corporation, Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited (or Lehigh Cement) and others. Capital Power and Lehigh Cement have already announced plans to develop carbon capture facilities, which would utilize the new transportation and storage hub. Capital Power and Lehigh Cement intend to bring their facilities online by 2026 and 2025, respectively.

The project creates an opportunity to generate wealth and allows sustainable economic sovereignty for communities. Enbridge aims to develop the hub with customer-focused carbon capture and storage solutions, while minimizing any infrastructure footprint to protect the environment.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge is a leading energy infrastructure company.

Shares of Enbridge have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 12.9% compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Enbridge currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

