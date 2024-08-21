Enbridge (ENB) CEO Projects Strong Oil Demand Through 2050

Enbridge Inc. ( ENB ) CEO Greg Ebel has made a bullish forecast for global oil demand, stating that it will continue to grow well in the coming decades. Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Ebel said that oil consumption could potentially exceed 100 million barrels per day (bbl/day) by 2050, reaching more than 110 million bbl/day.

The CEO’s outlook is driven by ongoing economic growth, particularly in developing countries, where demand for "lighter, faster, denser (and) cheaper" energy is on the rise. He noted that this increasing need for affordable energy should lead to higher oil usage.

Alignment With OPEC's Projections

Enbridge's optimistic view on oil demand aligns closely with that of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”), which has projected global oil demand to hit 116 million bbl/day by 2045. However, the view stands in sharp contrast to the International Energy Agency's (“IEA”) conservative forecast, which anticipates demand to decline to 97 million bbl/day by 2050.

North America's Role in the Future of Oil

Ebel highlighted North America's critical role in the global oil market, noting that the region's future is deeply tied to oil production and exports. Enbridge is heavily investing in its liquids pipelines division, including expanding storage and loading capacity at its Ingleside crude export terminal in Texas. As the largest oil export facility in the U.S., this terminal is consistently setting new volume record each month.

Potential Expansion of the Mainline System

Looking ahead, Ebel mentioned that Enbridge may increase the capacity of its Mainline oil pipeline system, which transports crude from Canada's oil sands to U.S. refiners. The company could add 100,000 to 150,000 bbl/day of capacity by 2026 or 2027, further supporting its optimistic outlook for long-term oil demand.

Enbridge's bullish stance on oil demand underscores the company's confidence in the continued relevance of oil in the global energy mix, even as the world transitions toward cleaner energy sources.

