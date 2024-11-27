News & Insights

Enanta price target lowered to $14 from $16 at Oppenheimer

November 27, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson lowered the firm’s price target on Enanta (ENTA) to $14 from $16 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported Q4 results with quarterly HCV royalties of $14.6M, OpEx of $44.5M, and $248.2M cash expected to provide runway into 2027. Enanta remains on track to report topline results from Phase 2 RSVPEDs study of zelicapavir in infants and children with RSV in December.

