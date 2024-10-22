News & Insights

Stocks

Enagás Advances in Hydrogen and Financial Stability

October 22, 2024 — 01:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enagas SA (ES:ENG) has released an update.

In 2024, Enagás successfully sold its stake in Tallgrass Energy for $1.1 billion to bolster its hydrogen investments and strengthen financial stability. The company reduced operating expenses by 4% and aims to decrease its financial cost of debt by 2026. Enagás also made strides in the energy transition, receiving government approval for hydrogen infrastructure projects.

For further insights into ES:ENG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.