Enagás Advances in Hydrogen and Financial Stability

In 2024, Enagás successfully sold its stake in Tallgrass Energy for $1.1 billion to bolster its hydrogen investments and strengthen financial stability. The company reduced operating expenses by 4% and aims to decrease its financial cost of debt by 2026. Enagás also made strides in the energy transition, receiving government approval for hydrogen infrastructure projects.

