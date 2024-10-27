News & Insights

Emyria Gains Key Endorsement for Psychedelic Therapies

October 27, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.

Emyria Ltd has received endorsement from the ACT Health Ethics Committee for its psilocybin-assisted therapy program, aimed at treating patients with treatment-resistant depression. This positions Emyria as a leader in offering both MDMA- and psilocybin-assisted therapies, expanding its innovative mental health treatment options. With anticipated approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration, Emyria is set to enhance care for complex mental health conditions.

