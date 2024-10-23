EMX Royalty Sees Boost from Zijin’s Serbian Expansion

EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) has released an update.

EMX Royalty Corporation has reported a significant increase in copper and gold production from its partner Zijin Mining at the Timok project in Serbia. Zijin’s expansion efforts at the Cukaru Peki Mine have boosted production capacity, contributing to EMX’s record royalty revenues. The ongoing development of the mine’s Lower Zone could further enhance its value in the future.

For further insights into TSE:EMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.