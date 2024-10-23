News & Insights

EMX Royalty Sees Boost from Zijin’s Serbian Expansion

October 23, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) has released an update.

EMX Royalty Corporation has reported a significant increase in copper and gold production from its partner Zijin Mining at the Timok project in Serbia. Zijin’s expansion efforts at the Cukaru Peki Mine have boosted production capacity, contributing to EMX’s record royalty revenues. The ongoing development of the mine’s Lower Zone could further enhance its value in the future.

