News & Insights

Stocks

EMX Royalty Partners with Mila Resources for Gold Projects

November 01, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) has released an update.

EMX Royalty Corporation has entered into an exploration and option agreement with Mila Resources for its Queensland Gold projects, providing EMX with cash payments, equity, and royalties. This collaboration aims to capitalize on the historical gold resources and mineralization potential in the region, showcasing EMX’s business model of providing exploration projects in exchange for royalties.

For further insights into TSE:EMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.