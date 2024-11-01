EMX Royalty Partners with Mila Resources for Gold Projects

EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) has released an update.

EMX Royalty Corporation has entered into an exploration and option agreement with Mila Resources for its Queensland Gold projects, providing EMX with cash payments, equity, and royalties. This collaboration aims to capitalize on the historical gold resources and mineralization potential in the region, showcasing EMX’s business model of providing exploration projects in exchange for royalties.

