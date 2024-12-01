News & Insights

Emu NL Strengthens Board Amid Copper Project Progress

December 01, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL has announced significant developments in its Yataga Copper Project, with promising geological evidence suggesting a major copper mineralization project. To support this new phase, the company has appointed experienced geologist Roland Bartsch as a Non-Executive, Technical Director. Additionally, Emu NL has updated its office location and contact details.

