Emu NL Strengthens Board Amid Copper Project Progress

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.
Emu NL has announced significant developments in its Yataga Copper Project, with promising geological evidence suggesting a major copper mineralization project. To support this new phase, the company has appointed experienced geologist Roland Bartsch as a Non-Executive, Technical Director. Additionally, Emu NL has updated its office location and contact details.
