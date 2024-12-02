Emu NL Announces Director Rutherford’s Shareholdings

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.
Emu NL has released a final director’s interest notice, revealing that Gavin Alan Rutherford, who recently stepped down from his director role, holds significant shares both directly and indirectly. His holdings include over 40,000 fully paid ordinary shares and a substantial number of partly-paid shares. This update could indicate shifts in shareholder dynamics at Emu NL.
