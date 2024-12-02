Emu NL Announces Director Rutherford’s Shareholdings

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Emu NL has released a final director’s interest notice, revealing that Gavin Alan Rutherford, who recently stepped down from his director role, holds significant shares both directly and indirectly. His holdings include over 40,000 fully paid ordinary shares and a substantial number of partly-paid shares. This update could indicate shifts in shareholder dynamics at Emu NL.

For further insights into AU:EMU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.