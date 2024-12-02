News & Insights

Stocks

Emu NL Announces Director Rutherford’s Shareholdings

December 02, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Emu NL has released a final director’s interest notice, revealing that Gavin Alan Rutherford, who recently stepped down from his director role, holds significant shares both directly and indirectly. His holdings include over 40,000 fully paid ordinary shares and a substantial number of partly-paid shares. This update could indicate shifts in shareholder dynamics at Emu NL.

For further insights into AU:EMU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.