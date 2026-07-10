EMS Group H1 Operating Income Rises

(RTTNews) - EMS Group reported first half net operating income, or EBIT, of 310 million Swiss francs, 4.7% higher than previous year. Net operating income before depreciation or EBITDA was 336 million francs, 3.9% higher than previous year. Consolidated net sales amounted to 1.01 billion francs, with growth of 4.5% in local currencies compared to previous year.

For 2026 as a whole, EMS expects a continuing challenging geopolitical environment. For 2026, EMS slightly increased net sales forecast. For the full year 2026, EMS now expects net sales slightly below previous year due to currency effects. Operating income or EBIT is expected unchanged, slightly above previous year.

EMS Group shares are trading at 713.00 francs, up 4.16%.

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