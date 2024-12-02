Empyrean Energy’s Resolutions Gain Strong Shareholder Backing

Empyrean Energy (GB:EME) has released an update.

Empyrean Energy PLC announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support for key measures including capital reorganization and authority to allot shares. The resolutions saw overwhelming approval, with more than 99% of votes in favor across the board, indicating confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors in the oil and gas sector may find these developments encouraging as Empyrean moves forward with its planned initiatives.

