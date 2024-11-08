News & Insights

Empiric Student Property Declares Interim Dividend

Empiric Student Property (GB:ESP) has released an update.

Empiric Student Property PLC has announced an interim dividend of 0.875 pence per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, to be paid on December 6, 2024. The company, known for its premium student accommodations near top UK universities, continues its progressive dividend policy, aiming for a minimum dividend of 3.5 pence per share for the year. Investors may find Empiric’s consistent growth and focus on high-quality student housing appealing.

