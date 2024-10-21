Empire State Realty Trust Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Empire State Realty ( (ESRT) ) has issued an update.

Empire State Realty Trust highlights its impressive third quarter 2024 results, with net income at $0.08 per share and Core FFO rising to $0.26 per share. The company’s strategic expansions include a significant acquisition in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and an admirable 5.2% increase in same-store property cash NOI. With a robust leasing activity of 304,000 rentable square feet and a liquidity of over $0.9 billion, ESRT continues to solidify its position in the NYC real estate market, maintaining high occupancy rates and earning top accolades for its iconic Empire State Building Observatory.

