News & Insights

Stocks

Empire State Realty Trust Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 21, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Empire State Realty ( (ESRT) ) has issued an update.

Empire State Realty Trust highlights its impressive third quarter 2024 results, with net income at $0.08 per share and Core FFO rising to $0.26 per share. The company’s strategic expansions include a significant acquisition in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and an admirable 5.2% increase in same-store property cash NOI. With a robust leasing activity of 304,000 rentable square feet and a liquidity of over $0.9 billion, ESRT continues to solidify its position in the NYC real estate market, maintaining high occupancy rates and earning top accolades for its iconic Empire State Building Observatory.

See more insights into ESRT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.