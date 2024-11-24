News & Insights

Empire Resources Reports Positive Drilling Results

November 24, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Empire Resources Limited (AU:ERL) has released an update.

Empire Resources Limited has announced promising results from its recent air core drilling program at the Yuinmery Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia. The results revealed significant copper-gold mineralization, particularly the extension of the YT01 prospect to the west, with notable copper and gold concentrations identified. The company plans to initiate follow-up drilling in early 2025, highlighting the project’s potential for further resource development.

