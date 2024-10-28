Empire Resources Completes Drilling at Yuinmery Project

Empire Resources Limited (AU:ERL) has released an update.

Empire Resources Limited has completed a significant aircore drilling program at its Yuinmery Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia, targeting four key areas with a total of 31 drill holes. This exploration aims to confirm and extend mineralization previously identified, with assay results expected in four weeks. Investors will be keenly watching the upcoming results, which could impact the company’s prospects in the copper-gold market.

For further insights into AU:ERL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.