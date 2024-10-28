News & Insights

Empire Resources Completes Drilling at Yuinmery Project

October 28, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

Empire Resources Limited (AU:ERL) has released an update.

Empire Resources Limited has completed a significant aircore drilling program at its Yuinmery Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia, targeting four key areas with a total of 31 drill holes. This exploration aims to confirm and extend mineralization previously identified, with assay results expected in four weeks. Investors will be keenly watching the upcoming results, which could impact the company’s prospects in the copper-gold market.

