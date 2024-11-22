Empire Petroleum Boosts Loan Agreement with Equity Bank

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Empire Petroleum Corporation’s subsidiaries, Empire North Dakota and Empire ND Acquisition, have amended their Revolver Loan Agreement with Equity Bank, increasing the commitment amount to $20 million and monthly reductions to $250,000. This strategic financial move, announced in a press release, underscores the company’s growth and financial flexibility, appealing to investors interested in dynamic market strategies.

