Empire Petroleum Boosts Loan Agreement with Equity Bank

November 22, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

The latest update is out from Empire Petroleum ( (EP) ).

Empire Petroleum Corporation’s subsidiaries, Empire North Dakota and Empire ND Acquisition, have amended their Revolver Loan Agreement with Equity Bank, increasing the commitment amount to $20 million and monthly reductions to $250,000. This strategic financial move, announced in a press release, underscores the company’s growth and financial flexibility, appealing to investors interested in dynamic market strategies.

