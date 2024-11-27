News & Insights

Emperor International Sees Property Sales Surge Amid Losses

November 27, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

Emperor International Holdings Limited (HK:0163) has released an update.

Emperor International Holdings Limited reported a significant increase in property development revenue, jumping 555.2% to HK$81.9 million, despite an overall loss of HK$1,042.3 million due to a fair value loss on investment properties. The company successfully sold all units of its One Jardine’s Lookout project, amassing sales contracts worth approximately HK$1,000 million, driven by favorable market sentiment following interest rate cuts.

For further insights into HK:0163 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

