Emperador Inc. Implements Stock Transaction Tax on SGX Trades

Emperador Inc. (SG:EMI) has released an update.
Emperador Inc. has announced that a 0.6% Stock Transaction Tax (STT) will be applied to the sale of its shares traded on the Singapore Exchange. This tax will be collected by Singapore brokers and remitted to the Philippine tax authorities, with BDO Securities Corporation acting as a key receiving agent. A list of Singapore brokers, including major firms like Citigroup and JP Morgan, have been onboarded to facilitate this process.
