EMP Metals Secures $3M Loan from Tembo

Rain City Resources, Inc. (TSE:RAIN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EMP Metals Corp. has secured a US$3 million loan facility from Tembo Capital to support land payments and working capital, with funds available for drawdown until the end of 2024. The agreement includes the issuance of common share purchase warrants to Tembo, potentially increasing their influence in the company. Shareholder approval is being sought to allow Tembo to become a “Control Person” of EMP Metals.

For further insights into TSE:RAIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.