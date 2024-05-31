Emmerson Sets AGM, Touts High-Potential Morocco Project

Emmerson (GB:EML) has released an update.

Emmerson PLC, a potash development firm focused on the Moroccan market, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 26 June 2024, along with the distribution of its 2023 Annual Report and Accounts to shareholders. The company is advancing the Khemisset project in Morocco, aiming to become a low-cost, high-margin potash supplier and the first primary producer in Africa with a projected 19-year life of mine. Highlighting the significance of the project, Emmerson notes the potential of Khemisset to be one of the world’s least expensive potash projects to develop and one with high expected margins, backed by a recent feasibility study and updated financial estimates.

