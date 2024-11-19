Emmerson Resources Launches Drilling at Tennant Creek

Emmerson Resources Limited (AU:ERM) has released an update.

Emmerson Resources Limited has commenced a significant RC drilling program at its Tennant Creek project in the Northern Territory, targeting the Nobles Nob West prospect and White Devil deposit. With a total of 5,000 meters planned, this exploration aims to uncover high-grade gold resources, particularly focusing on the promising open pittable targets at White Devil. This initiative is part of a joint venture with Tennant Consolidated Mining Group, which is advancing towards commercial production by 2025.

