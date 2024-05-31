Emmerson PLC Announces New Share Options

Emmerson (GB:EML) has released an update.

Emmerson PLC, a potash development company operating in Morocco, has awarded 20 million new share options to its directors and employees, with staggered vesting schedules at premium exercise prices. Additionally, the company has re-issued cancelled share options under non-EMI conditions to maintain EMI qualifying standards. Moreover, Director Robert Wrixon has transferred over 44 million shares to his spouse for no cost as part of a financial restructuring, with no change to his overall shareholding in the company.

