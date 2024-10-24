News & Insights

EML Payments Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 10:10 pm EDT

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 26 in Brisbane. This global payments firm, with operations across Australia, the UK, Europe, and the US, invites shareholders to access important AGM details on their website. The meeting promises to shed light on EML’s strategic directions and financial outlook.

