EML Payments Issues New Performance Rights for FY24

EML Payments Ltd. has issued 425,003 performance rights under their FY24 Short Term Incentive Plan, a move that reflects the company’s continued focus on employee incentivization. These unquoted securities are part of EML’s strategy to align employee performance with shareholder interests, although they won’t be listed on the ASX. This development highlights EML’s commitment to fostering talent and driving growth through strategic incentive schemes.

