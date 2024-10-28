News & Insights

Stocks

EML Payments Issues New Performance Rights for FY24

October 28, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Ltd. has issued 425,003 performance rights under their FY24 Short Term Incentive Plan, a move that reflects the company’s continued focus on employee incentivization. These unquoted securities are part of EML’s strategy to align employee performance with shareholder interests, although they won’t be listed on the ASX. This development highlights EML’s commitment to fostering talent and driving growth through strategic incentive schemes.

For further insights into AU:EML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMCHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.