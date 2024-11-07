News & Insights

Eminent Gold Initiates Drilling and Market Moves

November 07, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Eminent Gold Corp. (TSE:EMNT) has released an update.

Eminent Gold Corp. has partnered with Scout Drilling to commence a significant drilling project at their Hot Springs Range Project in Nevada, aiming to replicate successes seen in the Getchell Trend. Additionally, they have engaged Independent Trading Group to enhance market liquidity for their shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

